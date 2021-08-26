Another country has recognized Ukrainian digital vaccination certificates from COVID-19

HomeCOVID Travel NewsAnother country has recognized Ukrainian digital vaccination certificates from COVID-19
Yevhenii Podolskyi
On August 25, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine (CDTO) Dmytro Senik received Ambassador of the Republic of Malta to Ukraine John Debono (residing in Valletta), who is on a visit to Ukraine in the context of participation in the Crimean Platform Summit and 30th celebrations. anniversary of Independence of Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported.

John Debono assured that Malta has consistently supported Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and views the holding of the Crimean Platform Summit as an extremely important measure for the deoccupation of Crimea.

The Ambassador said that, in accordance with the EU recommendation, the Government of Malta has decided to recognize the Ukrainian digital vaccination certificates from COVID-19, which will facilitate the travel conditions of citizens.

Dmytro Senik and John Debono also discussed steps to increase trade and investment. The Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine stressed that the entry of Ukrainian exporters into the Maltese market is one of the priority areas of relations between Ukraine and Malta.

In this context, the interlocutors agreed to work out the organization of a joint business forum.

