HomeNorth MacedoniaRussia declared the employee of the Embassy of North Macedonia persona non...
North MacedoniaPoliticsRUSSIA

Russia declared the employee of the Embassy of North Macedonia persona non grata

Тимчасовий повірений у справах Північної Македонії в РФ Олівера Чаушевська-Димовська була запрошена в МЗС Росії

Yevhenii Podolskyi

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs declared the employee of the Embassy of North Macedonia in Moscow persona non grata in response to similar actions against the employee of the Embassy of the Russian Federation.

This is stated in the message of the Russian Foreign Ministry, reports TASS.

“On October 4, Charge d’Affaires of the Republic of North Macedonia in the Russian Federation, Oliver Chaushevskaya-Dimovskaya, was invited to the Russian Foreign Ministry, where she was handed a note from the ministry declaring an employee of the North Macedonian Embassy in Moscow persona non grata,” the statement said.

This measure is a response to the unjustified decision taken in August by the North Macedonian side to declare the diplomat of the Russian Embassy in Skopje persona non grata, the department noted.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationTalibanweatherpandemicJoe Bidenvaccineearthquake

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International