Russia declared the employee of the Embassy of North Macedonia persona non grata

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs declared the employee of the Embassy of North Macedonia in Moscow persona non grata in response to similar actions against the employee of the Embassy of the Russian Federation.

This is stated in the message of the Russian Foreign Ministry, reports TASS.

“On October 4, Charge d’Affaires of the Republic of North Macedonia in the Russian Federation, Oliver Chaushevskaya-Dimovskaya, was invited to the Russian Foreign Ministry, where she was handed a note from the ministry declaring an employee of the North Macedonian Embassy in Moscow persona non grata,” the statement said.

This measure is a response to the unjustified decision taken in August by the North Macedonian side to declare the diplomat of the Russian Embassy in Skopje persona non grata, the department noted.