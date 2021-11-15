The most popular flowers at royal weddings

The bride has her own taste and royal brides are no exception.

But no matter how many different flowers they choose for their wedding, some plants are invariably present at royal weddings.

Myrtle

Myrtle is hardly the plant you think you’ll see at a wedding, but it comes in 15 royal bouquets. The tradition was started by Queen Victoria, who planted myrtle from her wedding bouquet. Since then, the sprigs of the plant have been added to the bouquets of princesses Beatrice and Kate Middleton. Myrtle is considered a symbol of marriage.

Lily of the valley

As many as nine royal wedding bouquets include lily of the valley, making it the second most popular plant among royal ladies. The flower symbolizes happiness and is included in the bouquets of the Queen, Princess Eugenie and Meghan Markle.

The Rose

Roses are considered one of the most romantic flowers and it is no coincidence that they are present in eight wedding bouquets. Queen Mary has a bouquet of mostly roses at her wedding to future King George V in 1893, and Queen Letizia’s bouquet of Spain elegantly combines Elizabethan roses, irises and lilies.

Orchid

Orchid is a symbol of love and fertility. The flower was present at five royal weddings, including the wedding of Princess Stephanie of Luxembourg.

Jasmine

The flower symbolizes a happy family life. Jasmine becomes part of three wedding bouquets of royal brides, but most importantly, one of them is Princess Diana. In addition to jasmine, her bouquet includes gardenia, lily of the valley, freesia and myrtle.