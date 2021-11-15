HomeLifeStyleThe most popular flowers at royal weddings
LifeStyle

The most popular flowers at royal weddings

Yevhenii Podolskyi
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Princess Eugenie of York arrives to be wed to Mr. Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The bride has her own taste and royal brides are no exception.

But no matter how many different flowers they choose for their wedding, some plants are invariably present at royal weddings.

Myrtle

Myrtle is hardly the plant you think you’ll see at a wedding, but it comes in 15 royal bouquets. The tradition was started by Queen Victoria, who planted myrtle from her wedding bouquet. Since then, the sprigs of the plant have been added to the bouquets of princesses Beatrice and Kate Middleton. Myrtle is considered a symbol of marriage.

Lily of the valley

As many as nine royal wedding bouquets include lily of the valley, making it the second most popular plant among royal ladies. The flower symbolizes happiness and is included in the bouquets of the Queen, Princess Eugenie and Meghan Markle.

The Rose

Roses are considered one of the most romantic flowers and it is no coincidence that they are present in eight wedding bouquets. Queen Mary has a bouquet of mostly roses at her wedding to future King George V in 1893, and Queen Letizia’s bouquet of Spain elegantly combines Elizabethan roses, irises and lilies.

Orchid

Orchid is a symbol of love and fertility. The flower was present at five royal weddings, including the wedding of Princess Stephanie of Luxembourg.

Jasmine

The flower symbolizes a happy family life. Jasmine becomes part of three wedding bouquets of royal brides, but most importantly, one of them is Princess Diana. In addition to jasmine, her bouquet includes gardenia, lily of the valley, freesia and myrtle.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationpandemicTalibanweatherJoe Bidenplaneearthquake

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International