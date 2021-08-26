The end of the Merkel era: the most memorable shots of the most influential woman in the world

A whole generation of Germans knows no other chancellor than Angela Merkel. Now, as she prepares to leave the post, let’s remember some memorable photos of this chemist who entered politics and became the most influential woman in the world.

Brown jacket, white T-shirt and denim skirt. Merkel appeared in these clothes a year after the fall of the Berlin Wall during her first election tour in the Stralsund-Rügen-Grimm area. There she visited a fisherman’s house on the island of Rügen. With her usual appearance, she left the fishermen with the impression that she fully understood their problems.

Fifteen years later, they won the election in Germany, and Merkel became the country’s first female chancellor.

In 2006, during the World Cup in Germany, Merkel was documented as an ardent supporter of the German football team. She waves the national flag in support of the players and does not hide her joy in front of the cameras when they score a goal.

German media wrote at the time that Merkel was the 12th member of the German football team.

Zeit even wrote Merkel’s imaginary love letters to footballer Bastian Schweinsteiger, starting with “Dear Basti” and signing “Your Angie”.

In 2014, when Merkel was at the opening of the World Cup in Brazil, there were rumors that she gave additional “motivation” to German players, as the new term was a combination of the words “motivation” and “mud” (“mom”), in German. as the Germans call Merkel. The Chancellor’s staff in the locker rooms of major football tournaments also remains unforgettable for the Germans.

During the eurozone crisis, the Greeks portrayed Merkel with Hitler’s mustache through the firm line she had taken regarding austerity in a troubled southern European country.

I also remember a photo from the G7 summit in Canada, where Merkel, surrounded by other leaders, seemed to speak openly against Donald Trump, who was recently president of the United States.