The end of the Merkel era: the most memorable shots of the most influential woman in the world

Yevhenii Podolskyi
Getty Images

A whole generation of Germans knows no other chancellor than Angela Merkel. Now, as she prepares to leave the post, let’s remember some memorable photos of this chemist who entered politics and became the most influential woman in the world.

Angela Merkel, Minister for Women and Member of the CDU Christian Democratic Union, November 26, 1991, in Bonn, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Imo / Photothek via Getty Images)

Brown jacket, white T-shirt and denim skirt. Merkel appeared in these clothes a year after the fall of the Berlin Wall during her first election tour in the Stralsund-Rügen-Grimm area. There she visited a fisherman’s house on the island of Rügen. With her usual appearance, she left the fishermen with the impression that she fully understood their problems.

Fifteen years later, they won the election in Germany, and Merkel became the country’s first female chancellor.

Angela Merkel was sworn in as Chancellor of Germany in 2005.

In 2006, during the World Cup in Germany, Merkel was documented as an ardent supporter of the German football team. She waves the national flag in support of the players and does not hide her joy in front of the cameras when they score a goal.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) is celebrating her team’s 2-0 World Cup final match between Germany and Sweden at the Munich Stadium on June 24, 2006 in Munich, Germany, after their team’s 2-0 victory. (Photo by Alexander Hasenstein / Bongarts / Getty Images)

German media wrote at the time that Merkel was the 12th member of the German football team.

Zeit even wrote Merkel’s imaginary love letters to footballer Bastian Schweinsteiger, starting with “Dear Basti” and signing “Your Angie”.

Angela Merkel congratulates Bastian Schweinsteiger

In 2014, when Merkel was at the opening of the World Cup in Brazil, there were rumors that she gave additional “motivation” to German players, as the new term was a combination of the words “motivation” and “mud” (“mom”), in German. as the Germans call Merkel. The Chancellor’s staff in the locker rooms of major football tournaments also remains unforgettable for the Germans.

Angela Merkel talks to Miroslav Klose in the Bundesliga locker room

During the eurozone crisis, the Greeks portrayed Merkel with Hitler’s mustache through the firm line she had taken regarding austerity in a troubled southern European country.

Getty Images

I also remember a photo from the G7 summit in Canada, where Merkel, surrounded by other leaders, seemed to speak openly against Donald Trump, who was recently president of the United States.

Getty Images

