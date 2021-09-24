HomeLifeStyleParrot biting Angela Merkel (PHOTOS)
Parrot biting Angela Merkel (PHOTOS)

Parrot biting Angela Merkel (PHOTOS)

The current German Chancellor Angela Merkel was suddenly “attacked” by an aggressive parrot Lori. The incident, according to the newspaper “Tz”, occurred during a visit to the bird park in Marlow (Mecklenburg-Vorpommern).

Merkel toured her former constituency on the eve of the Bundestag elections (scheduled for September 26). During the tour, she visited, in particular, the bird park in Marlowe, where she wanted to feed its inhabitants. Merkel was given a special paper cup with bird food – the so-called Lori nectar, made from dry pollen, fructose, grain and water.

In anticipation of the treat, Lori’s parrot surrounded Merkel and began to literally peck food from her hands. One of the bravest representatives was not even afraid to sit on the chancellor’s head. And the most fearless and arrogant parrot while eating bit Merkel on the finger. According to the publication, the bite was quite painful.

However, the German prime minister did not stop and continued to feed the birds.

Merkel then expressed a desire to meet a European owl about 60 cm tall. However, after the incident, the Chancellor was more careful, refusing to hold her in his arms. “No, no,” the newspaper quoted her as saying, “I worked well with parrots.”

