Putin: Russia is ready to continue gas transit through Ukraine

Yevhenii Podolskyi
Russia is ready to continue gas transit through Ukraine after 2024, but must understand how much they will buy.

This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin at a joint press conference following talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Moscow.

According to the President, he assured Merkel of Russia’s full implementation of the agreements on Ukrainian transit even after her resignation as Chancellor.

Gas transit through Ukraine will depend on supply contracts and the state of its GTS, Putin said

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
Project assistance
