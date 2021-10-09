New collapse of Facebook and Instagram

Last night, Facebook, Messenger and Instagram were again unavailable to users in some parts of the world. Users reported disruptions to social networks, according to the Downdetector website.

The company fixed the problems that led to the second interruption of its work this week, apologized to users and said that the failure was caused by “incorrect configuration” of routers.

“We sincerely apologize if you have not had access to our social networks for the past few hours. We have resolved the issue and thank you again for your patience this week,” Facebook said in a statement.

Data on problems with Facebook began to appear after 21:00 on Friday. Users in the US and Europe have expressed dissatisfaction with the site and mobile application. A few minutes after the first reports of Facebook crashes, there were also reports of problems with Instagram.

On Monday, Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp were unavailable for several hours in many parts of the world.

Facebook is experiencing a serious crisis after its internal investigation revealed that it promotes hatred and misinformation, leads to increased polarization and that Instagram can harm the mental health of teenage girls.