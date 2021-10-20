Historical rebranding: Facebook changes its name

Internet technology giant Facebook Inc plans to change the name of its brand, according to Reuters, citing the Verge blog.

Most likely, it will happen next week.

Social media CEO Mark Zuckerberg reportedly intends to talk about the name change at the annual Facebook conference on October 28, but the news may be announced earlier.

It is expected that the rebranding will position Facebook as one of the many products of the parent company, which will also control groups such as Instagram, WhatsApp, Oculus and others.