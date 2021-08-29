HomeLifeStyleA huge marijuana factory poisons the house of Prince Harry and Megan
A huge marijuana factory poisons the house of Prince Harry and Megan

Власники об'єкта пообіцяли встановити нові «системи контролю запаху».

Gleb Parfenenko
A huge marijuana factory poisons the house of Prince Harry and Megan
Photo: Official Instagram profile

A huge marijuana factory, built near the house of Prince Harry and Megan Markle in Montesito, California, regularly poisons the area, writes the British “Mirror”.

According to the newspaper, the plant with 20 hemp greenhouses is less than a ten-minute drive from the estate of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for $ 15 million.

Locals have repeatedly complained about the specific smell that spreads throughout the plant. According to 60-year-old local resident Gregory Gandrud, while driving on the highway near the plant, he had to stop because he “lost the flow of his thoughts.”

The owners of the facility promised to install new “odor control systems”. Another local, Richard Maynards, says the factory began operations in 2016, when marijuana production was legalized in the state.

