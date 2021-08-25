Acid attack on the Tokyo subway, two wounded

Two people received burns as a result of an attack using acid at a subway station in the Japanese capital, the perpetrator is wanted, according to AFP.

The attack took place at Shirokane Takanawa Subway Station in a prestigious area of ​​Tokyo on Tuesday night during the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games.

A police spokesman told AFP that one of the victims, a 22-year-old businessman, received facial burns after the suspect sprayed him with liquid on an escalator. Public television NHK reported that the man received severe burns with sulfuric acid.

The 34-year-old woman was also injured and received relatively minor leg burns.

According to police, the middle-aged attacker is wanted.

Violent crimes are relatively rare in Japan, where there is a strict law on the possession of firearms, but there are periodic attacks using other weapons, according to BNR.

During the Olympics on August 10, 10 people were injured, one of them seriously, during a cold steel attack on a passenger train in Tokyo. The suspect fled and was later found hanged.