The green certificate also comes into force for interregional trips to Italy

The green certificate also comes into force for interregional trips to Italy
The green certificate also comes into force for interregional trips to Italy

In Italy, the “green” certificate also comes into force for trains, buses and planes plying between regions of Italy, according to ANSA. The green certificate includes either a certificate of the full vaccination cycle, or a test for coronavirus not older than 48 hours and a certificate of infection.

The green certificate for cultural and sports facilities, restaurants and cafes has been in force in the country since August 6, and the introduction of this measure has provoked protests.

A green certificate will also be required in schools and universities from next week, when the phased start of the school year begins.

Opponents of the event have planned protests today and are even threatening to block the railway. For this reason, security measures at the stations were tightened at night, and Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese warned that intolerance would be shown to those who tried to disturb public order.

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Mayo, on the other hand, received death threats on social media for his position in support of Vasquez.

