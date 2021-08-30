Sicily is already in the yellow zone, new measures are being introduced

HomeCOVID Travel NewsSicily is already in the yellow zone, new measures are being introduced
Gleb Parfenenko
New restrictions came into force in Sicily. Today, the island is becoming “yellow” due to an increase in the number of new cases of infection, according to the Associated Press.

Since mid-August, more than 1,000 new cases of the disease have been registered in Sicily every day, exceeding the threshold for the number of hospitalizations and the number of beds in intensive care units.

Health Minister Roberto Speranza said the change in Sicily’s status from white to yellow was “proof that the virus has not yet been defeated and that the priority is to continue investing in the vaccination campaign and to act wisely and responsibly”.

The new restrictions are due to the reduction in the number of Italians who go on summer vacation and for whom Sicily is a popular holiday destination.

Sicilians are now required to wear masks outdoors, and the number of seats in the restaurant is limited to four people at one table, even outdoors. There are no restrictions on movement and evening time.

