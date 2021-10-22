HomeITALYDozens of stewardesses undressed right in the center of Italy in protest...
Gleb Parfenenko
Dozens of stewardesses undressed right in the center of Italy in protest (Photo)

Dozens of flight attendants of the Italian airline Alitalia, which ceased to exist, held a protest in the center of Rome. They took off their uniforms and wore only underwear during a “silent organized protest.”

According to the Daily Mail, about 50 former flight attendants lined up in a square on Capitol Hill in Rome, dropped their company’s shoulder bags on the paved pavement, then slowly and synchronously removed their coats, then uniform jackets, then skirts, then high-heeled shoes. Remaining barefoot in one underwear, they stood in silence for several minutes. Then the protesters gathered clothes and shoes and shouted together: “We are Alitalia!”

It will be recalled that the Italian national carrier went bankrupt after the European Commission “canceled” the plans of the Italian government to save it and ordered to turn it into a new airline ITA. The new carrier uses some Alitalia aircraft and also bought its brand. However, only less than 3,000 of Alitalia’s 10,000 employees were able to get jobs at the new airline. At the same time, union officials say that ITA is hired at a much lower rate. They also insist that the dismissed government continue to receive unemployment benefits for up to five years.

