HomeCOVID Travel NewsIreland relaxes epidemic restrictions. End of quarantine after returning to the country
COVID Travel NewsIRELAND

Ireland relaxes epidemic restrictions. End of quarantine after returning to the country

Yevhenii Podolskyi

Irish Health Minister Stephen Donnelly announced on Saturday the end of hotel quarantines for returnees from countries hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Donnelly, the mandatory quarantine system was introduced as an emergency measure, as there is a danger of introducing dangerous new variants of the coronavirus that could overwhelm our health service and undermine the COVID-19 vaccination program.

“This program has been successful and played a key role in the fight against the epidemic in Ireland, thanks to which we can safely remove restrictions in social and economic life,” the Minister of Health said.

In March, a paid 12-day quarantine was introduced in certain hotels. It targeted people arriving in Ireland from countries around the world most affected by the pandemic. At its peak, this list included 60 countries. In total, the obligation to isolate in hotels affected more than 10 thousand people.

The measure was canceled on the advice of the Irish chief physician. The latter countries were removed from the shrinking list of countries considered epidemic dangerous on Saturday.

Other security measures remain in place, including the need to present a vaccination certificate or a recent negative coronavirus test when entering Ireland, in a statement from the Department of Health.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationTalibanweatherJoe BidenvaccinepandemicKabul

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International