First in vaccination: 90% of Irish people are immune to COVID-19

First in vaccination: 90% of Irish people are immune to COVID-19

According to a tweet from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, Ireland became the first European member state to vaccinate 90% of the adult population.

The total vaccination of adults in the unit is currently 71.8%, according to the Guardian.

As of September 16, 2021, 6624 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus disease were recorded in Ukraine (including 677 children and 105 medical workers).

COVID-19 vaccination started in Ukraine on February 24, 2021. Since the beginning of the campaign, a total of 11,229,655 vaccinations have been carried out.

