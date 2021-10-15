In Bali, they decided not to allow Ukrainian tourists

HomeCOVID Travel NewsIn Bali, they decided not to allow Ukrainian tourists
Ukraine is not among the nearly twenty countries for which the island of Bali has opened. According to the statement of the Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Panjitan, the Indonesian island will reopen to tourists from Thursday. We are talking about 19 countries.

These countries are: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, New Zealand, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Liechtenstein, Italy, France, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Poland, Hungary and Norway. Note that the list also does not include the United States, Britain and Australia, which actively “supplied” tourists to Bali.

At the same time, tourists from these countries can enter the island of Bali only if the following requirements are met:

  • Tourists must be fully vaccinated, the second injection they must receive at least 14 days before the trip to Indonesia,
  • have insurance coverage for Covid-19 treatment worth at least $ 100,000
  • pay for their accommodation during the five-day quarantine period.

At the same time, government officials added that the discovery of the island was caused by 90% vaccination of the population. The list of countries promises to be supplemented and revised.

