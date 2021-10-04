In Greece, a mini-lockdown is introduced

The situation with the COVID-19 pandemic in northern Greece continues to worry health experts, according to Greek media.

On October 1, a mini-quarantine was introduced in Thessaloniki, Larissa, Halkidiki and Kilkis, banning traffic from 1 am to 6 am.

Music was also banned in all establishments.

Restrictive measures are expected to be introduced soon in Pieria, Imathia, Pelly, Kavala, Kastoria, Xanthi and Drama, according to the online edition of News News. The number of new infections in the area continues to rise while vaccination is stagnant, the publication said.

Experts are waiting for the results of the mini-lockdown, noting that vaccination of citizens, of course, should be accelerated. Currently, less than 50 percent of those vaccinated in northern Greece.

Data from October 3 on the spread of the virus show a slight decrease in the incidence of the disease in Greece, but mortality is of concern among experts, according to the News Inn.

When 150,507 tests were performed, the percentage of positive results was 0.77 percent. According to the electronic edition of the newspaper Kathimerini, 31 deaths were registered.

At the same time, an Alpha TV investigation revealed a scheme to sell fake vaccination certificates. According to the information, the certificates are sold for the amount of 200 euros. The group operated through social networks, and payment was made in cryptocurrency, according to television.

The gradual opening of universities in the country begins today, but fears about their functioning in a pandemic are small, as most of the faculty and students are vaccinated, according to Antena TV.