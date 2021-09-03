HomeCOVID Travel NewsGreece introduced a local lockdown through COVID-19
Greece introduced a local lockdown through COVID-19

Gleb Parfenenko
Emergency measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus were introduced by government decree in the Greek regional units of Achaia and Elijah, as well as in the municipality of Ikaria, according to Sky TV. These measures will operate from 3 to 10 September, according to BTA.

They include a ban on citizens going outside from 1 am to 6 am, except for official and serious medical indications. Music is also prohibited in catering and entertainment centers.

An exception to the last rule is made for weddings and baptisms.

Similar events will continue until September 10 in Messina and Heraklion.

