A record number of new coronavirus infections in Greece

According to Kathimerini, citing official data from the National Health Organization, 4,608 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection have been reported in Greece in the last 24 hours.

This is the highest daily number of new infections recorded since the beginning of the pandemic. In the last 24 hours, 121,911 tests were conducted in Greece, and 3.78 percent of them were positive.

In the last 24 hours, 32 people have died in Greece. The hospital’s emergency department received 326. State Minister Akis Shertsos said today that 91 percent of the patients in the hospital’s emergency department had been vaccinated yesterday. He stressed that the data show that if a vaccinated person becomes infected with KOVID-19, the probability of developing severe symptoms is 13 times lower than in the unvaccinated.

Sherzos estimates that if all Greeks were vaccinated, the number of patients admitted to intensive care units would be more than six times less. 53.5 percent of the total population of Greece or 62.7 percent of the adult population of the country are already fully vaccinated against COVID-19.