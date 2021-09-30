Tornado on the waterfront in Kiel, Germany. Several people are seriously injured

Several people were injured as a result of a tornado crossing over Kiel in northern Germany. The police said that strong winds, including pushing members of the local rowing club into the water.
In total, six people were injured, including three seriously. The tornado tore down roofs and uprooted trees.
The German meteorological service previously predicted wind speeds of up to 110 kilometers per hour.
BREAKING: Large tornado hits Kiel, Germany, multiple people reportedly injured. pic.twitter.com/xDpFV3AHY3
