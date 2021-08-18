HomeGERMANYSummer 2021: The first snow fell in Bavaria
GERMANY

Summer 2021: The first snow fell in Bavaria

Gleb Parfenenko
Summer 2021: The first snow fell in the mountains of Germany

Munich – polar air in the middle of summer! Luciano’s cold front over Scandinavia turned the weather upside down in Germany. A tornado raged in East Friesland on Monday night. Houses are destroyed, trees are uprooted. Storms with hail and storms raged again in northern Italy.

On Tuesday evening, the first snow fell on Zugspitze (2962 meters), according to the German Meteorological Service (DWD). A recording from the Snowernerhaus webcam shows this.

Meteorological autumn will not come for another two weeks. At the end of August, summer for meteorologists ends. The new season – autumn 2021 – begins on September 1 and ends in November.

  • The meteorological summer of 2021 begins on June 1 and ends on August 31.
  • The astronomical summer of 2021 will begin on June 21 and end on September 22, 2021.
