In Germany, allowed to revise the agreement on “Nord Stream-2”

The German government may revise some clauses in the Nord Stream 2 agreement if the Greens win the election. This was stated by the representative of the Federal Association for Economic Development and Foreign Trade of Germany Urs Unkauf.

“If the Green Party comes to power, there will be difficulties with natural gas supplies; There will be a review of some agreements, “he explained.

According to the expert, the energy policy of the state will change even if the “greens” do not lead the coalition.

In particular, it will be more difficult to negotiate with Moscow on such issues, as this party has not recently established ties with Russia, concluded Unkauf.