HomeEconomicIn Germany, allowed to revise the agreement on "Nord Stream-2"
EconomicGERMANY

In Germany, allowed to revise the agreement on “Nord Stream-2”

Gleb Parfenenko
In Germany, allowed to revise the agreement on

The German government may revise some clauses in the Nord Stream 2 agreement if the Greens win the election. This was stated by the representative of the Federal Association for Economic Development and Foreign Trade of Germany Urs Unkauf.

“If the Green Party comes to power, there will be difficulties with natural gas supplies; There will be a review of some agreements, “he explained.

According to the expert, the energy policy of the state will change even if the “greens” do not lead the coalition.

In particular, it will be more difficult to negotiate with Moscow on such issues, as this party has not recently established ties with Russia, concluded Unkauf.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationweatherTalibanMiddle EastJoe BidenKabulvaccine

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International