Berlin authorities have come up with a new incentive to vaccinate citizens

Against the background of declining interest in vaccines against coronavirus, the Berlin authorities from today provide special transport for all those wishing to get vaccinated – a trip for vaccination on a line that goes around the center of Berlin in two hours, according to the Associated Press.

Authorities invited anyone 18 years of age and older to board a train and receive a single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The average number of new cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period in Germany has more than doubled in the last two weeks, from almost 5.2 new cases on August 15 to 11 new cases registered on August 29.