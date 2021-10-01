Former President of Georgia Mikhail Saakashvili detained in Georgia

Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said this at a briefing, Georgian media reported.

The briefing was also attended by the head of the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs Vakhtang Gomelaruli and the head of the State Security Service Grigol Liluashvili.

According to the Prime Minister, the entire route of Saakashvili’s travel was under the control of the Georgian special services.

According to Garibashvili, the former president has been transferred to a penitentiary institution.

The prime minister noted that Saakashvili was detained not at the border, but already on the territory of Georgia, where he secretly entered. He did not name the exact place of detention.