HomeGEORGIAFormer President of Georgia Mikhail Saakashvili detained in Georgia
GEORGIA

Former President of Georgia Mikhail Saakashvili detained in Georgia

За інформацією прем'єр-міністра, весь маршрут пересування екс-президента Грузії перебував під контролем грузинських спецслужб

Yevhenii Podolskyi

Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said this at a briefing, Georgian media reported.

The briefing was also attended by the head of the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs Vakhtang Gomelaruli and the head of the State Security Service Grigol Liluashvili.

According to the Prime Minister, the entire route of Saakashvili’s travel was under the control of the Georgian special services.

According to Garibashvili, the former president has been transferred to a penitentiary institution.

The prime minister noted that Saakashvili was detained not at the border, but already on the territory of Georgia, where he secretly entered. He did not name the exact place of detention.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationTalibanweatherJoe BidenpandemicvaccineKabul

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International