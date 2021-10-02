HomeGEORGIAThe main purpose of Mikhail Saakashvili's visit was named in Georgia
The main purpose of Mikhail Saakashvili’s visit was named in Georgia

Yevhenii Podolskyi

Former Georgian President Mikhail Saakashvili, who was detained the day before after arriving in the country, intended to carry out a coup, said Irakli Kobakhidze, head of the ruling Georgian Dream party. He is quoted by the Interpressnews agency, writes RBC.

“He went to Georgia to fulfill his threats to overthrow the government. Accordingly, the law enforcement agencies took all measures to prevent his new crime, ”the politician explained. He also assured that all procedures to be carried out in relation to the ex-president will comply with legal norms. According to Irakli Kobakhidze, the operation to detain Mikheil Saakashvili was successful, among other things, due to the fact that its details were not disclosed in advance and complete confidentiality was observed.

Shortly before the arrest, Mikheil Saakashvili published a video message in which he announced that he was in Georgia and called on voters to go to local elections, which are taking place in the country on October 2. He also called on his supporters to go to Freedom Square in Tbilisi the next day. “If there are 100 thousand of us, no one will be able to defeat us, and Georgia will again embark on the path of development. This poverty and horror will come to an end, ”he stressed.

After the arrest, the ex-president was taken to a colony in the city of Rustavi. According to Ombudsman Nino Lomjaria, Saakashvili went on a hunger strike and demanded a meeting with the Ukrainian consul, as he is a citizen of this country.

