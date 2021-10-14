The state of emergency in France was extended until July 2022

Government spokesman Gabriel Attal said a bill to extend the state of emergency in France would be put to a vote in parliament.

The current state of emergency will last until November 15 and is governed by a law that allows the government to impose various types of restrictions.

According to the established norms, visits to bars, restaurants, cinemas, theaters and other places will be allowed only upon presentation of a Covid-certificate.

A government spokesman said the continuation of the state of emergency would help France cope with the health crisis, adding that the certification requirement would be lifted “as soon as possible”.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 7 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported in France, and more than 117,000 patients have died.

At present, at least 50 million French people have received a single dose of the drug against COVID-19, which is about 75.5% of the population.