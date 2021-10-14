HomeCOVID Travel NewsThe state of emergency in France was extended until July 2022
COVID Travel NewsFRANCE

The state of emergency in France was extended until July 2022

Gleb Parfenenko
The state of emergency in France was extended until July 2022

Government spokesman Gabriel Attal said a bill to extend the state of emergency in France would be put to a vote in parliament.

The current state of emergency will last until November 15 and is governed by a law that allows the government to impose various types of restrictions.

According to the established norms, visits to bars, restaurants, cinemas, theaters and other places will be allowed only upon presentation of a Covid-certificate.

A government spokesman said the continuation of the state of emergency would help France cope with the health crisis, adding that the certification requirement would be lifted “as soon as possible”.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 7 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported in France, and more than 117,000 patients have died.

At present, at least 50 million French people have received a single dose of the drug against COVID-19, which is about 75.5% of the population.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationpandemicTalibanJoe Bidenweatherearthquakevaccine

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International