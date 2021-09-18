In Paris, the restoration of Notre Dame Cathedral began

After a devastating fire that destroyed the attic of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, work to strengthen the iconic temple has been completed, and restoration work will finally begin.

Shortly after the fire in April 2019, President Emmanuel Macron announced that the cathedral, which dates back to the 12th century, would be restored, and later promised that it would reopen to pilgrims by 2024, when France will host the Olympic Games.

The final phase of efforts to protect its structure includes strengthening the fire-damaged arches with giant wooden frames in the shape of an arch, the state agency in charge of the work said, adding that it was approaching Macron’s planned reopening date.

The cathedral will be restored to its original form, including a 96-meter spire.

Reconstruction work is expected to begin in the coming months after the tender for the selection of contractors. Prior to that, the operation to clean the interior walls and floors of the building will begin this month, the agency said in a statement.