To go abroad, tourists now need to make three injections of the vaccine

To go abroad in the near future, tourists have to make three injections of anti-vaccine vaccine. At least that’s the case in France now. And now the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson has stated this demand. According to him, the third injection of the vaccine is necessary to prevent a “complete tragedy.” This was reported by the British media. It is possible that the Ukrainian government, which likes to refer to the European experience, may follow the same example…

France, which was one of the first countries to introduce the widespread use of “co-passports”, seems to have set a trend again: travel abroad only in the presence of revaccination, otherwise the country will not be released. So far, these restrictions apply only to tourists over 65 years of age.

Following the example of his French colleagues, on the eve of the Christmas holidays in Europe, Johnson warned British tourists that only those who were not only vaccinated but also revaccinated – received a so-called booster dose – could go abroad for the holidays. “We plan to add a booster dose to the NHS Covid travel ticket, but, again, a common lesson for anyone who wants to travel is that you can see that a full vaccination plus revaccination will be something that will make your life easier in general. in all respects, including for foreign travel. Therefore, if you are planning a trip, this is another reason to give the third injection,” said Johnson.

“Let me explain why it is absolutely necessary, because over time the protection against two injections begins to weaken, but revaccination restores the protective effects against coronavirus infection by more than 90 percent. To date, about 12.6 million people across the UK have been revaccinated, including about three-quarters of all people over the age of 70 and 80 per cent of those eligible for the elderly in old people’s homes.”

However, according to the official, there are still many who have the extraordinary right to the third injection, but did not use their privileges. “If you are one of these people, please go and give the third shot, because it would be a real tragedy if, after everything we went through, the people who did the right thing by doing the double vaccination ended up seriously ill or even lost their lives. , because they allowed their immunity to weaken without receiving revaccination,” he added.

The Prime Minister added that it is not too late to vaccinate those who have not yet received a single dose of anticoagulant.

We will remind, according to rules, to the British tourists returning from abroad to the homeland, it is necessary to pass the PCR test within two days.

What is happening in France?

It will be recalled that there have been many street protests in France since the mandatory vaccination was announced. However, nothing has changed. Now, in order to receive additional medical care and a special medical pass, from December 15, citizens over the age of 65 in France will have to prove that they have been revaccinated. Note that a medical pass is required to enter many indoor spaces, including restaurants, bars and tourist attractions.

However, if people over the age of 65 do not have a booster injection, they will need to be tested regularly for Covid to be eligible for a health certificate. “From December 15, you will need to provide proof of revaccination to extend your health pass,” said President Macron.

According to experts, many other countries will soon require foreign tourists to enter the country when they enter their country. For example, Croatia, Israel and Austria have already set vaccination deadlines, which means that some tourists may be banned from crossing the border if they do not have a third injection of the vaccine.