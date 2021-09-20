The United States is lifting entry restrictions for vaccinated foreigners

In early November, the United States will lift travel restrictions for foreigners if they can prove that they have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus, the DPA reported, citing the White House.

The United States currently bans foreign nationals from 33 countries, including EU member states, Britain, India, China, Brazil, South Africa and Iran.

In March 2020, former US President Donald Trump banned citizens of a number of countries from entering the United States. The restrictions were not lifted by President Joe Biden, who cited the spread of a more contagious version of Delta.

Under the restrictions, only U.S. citizens and permanent residents, as well as members of their families, may be admitted to the United States if they have been in any of the 33 countries for the past 14 days. All others require special permission.

Many Europeans were dissatisfied with these restrictions, especially after the EU executive in June recommended that member states lift restrictions on the entry of US citizens into their territory.

EU Commissioner Thierry Breton called today’s statement by the White House “a logical decision, given the success of our vaccination campaign in the EU.”

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson welcomed the decision of the US administration, which, according to him, will promote the development of business and trade relations and allow friends and family from both countries to meet again.

The White House Coordinator for Combating COVID-19 added that those arriving in the United States will not only have to provide evidence that they are fully vaccinated, but also provide a negative test done within three days of the flight. However, they will not be quarantined upon arrival.