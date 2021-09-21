The President of the European Parliament is hospitalized with pneumonia

The President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, was hospitalized in Strasbourg with a diagnosis of pneumonia; His condition is assessed as “good”, reports Free News with reference to the press service of the politician.

“The examination revealed pneumonia, after which appropriate treatment was carried out. He is in good condition, “the statement said.

The press service clarified that 65-year-old Sassola was hospitalized on Wednesday, September 15, in the midst of the plenary session of the European Parliament.

At the same time, the head of the European legislature tested negative for coronavirus.