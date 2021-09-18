HomeEconomicThe European Parliament demands an investigation into Gazprom over gas prices
The European Parliament demands an investigation into Gazprom over gas prices

Gleb Parfenenko
A group of members of the European Parliament has asked the European Commission to investigate Gazprom’s activities on the eve of the Nord Stream-2 project. This was reported by Polish Radio, which is quoted by Russian media. More than 40 MEPs made such a call. They accused the company of “market manipulation and blackmail” in order to obtain consent to build the pipeline.

The letter to the EC was initiated by Lithuanian MEP Andrius Kubilius. It was signed by 14 representatives of Poland.

According to Polish radio, “an urgent investigation into the deliberate manipulation of the market by Gazprom in connection with the violation of EU competition rules should be launched.”

We are talking about restrictions on gas supplies to Europe and a higher price. According to MEPs, this will increase the cost of electricity for consumers across the European Union.

This raises suspicions that Gazprom is deliberately trying to put pressure on Europe to agree to the launch of Nord Stream-2, given its incompatibility with European norms, “the letter said.

Nord Stream 2 is a 55 billion cubic meter gas pipeline from Russia to Germany. m of gas per year. The last pipe of the second line was sunk to the bottom of the Baltic Sea last week. According to Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller, fuel will be launched through the pipeline this heating season.

The United States, which promotes its gas in Europe, has been accused by Russia of fearing losing revenue from the transit of raw materials. According to Moscow, this is why they oppose the project.

Washington has repeatedly imposed sanctions on companies involved in the construction of the pipeline. It is actively supported by Germany and Austria. Moscow has repeatedly stated that Nord Stream 2 is a stupid pipeline. The Russian government says it is ready to continue pumping fuel through Ukraine, but this depends on many factors, including the future volumes of European countries.

Project assistance
