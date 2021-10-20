Named the EU countries where tourists will have to pay for the COVID test

Coronavirus vaccination, as a way to prove one’s own safety, is displacing the free PCR testing program. More and more EU and Schengen countries are abolishing free PCR and antigen tests for locals and tourists to convince them of the effectiveness and convenience of vaccination. Thus, many countries now require locals and travelers to present a vaccination certificate or certificate of recovery from covid or take samples at their own expense.

According to Schengenvisainfo, tests for COVID-19 are still accepted, but several countries have decided to make changes to their free testing rules. This means that now everyone has to pay for their tests, because until now they had the opportunity to get vaccinated – so thought European officials.

Germany

Germany is one of the countries that has recently changed its testing rules. On October 11, the authorities announced that Germans and guests of the country who had not been vaccinated or contracted the coronavirus would no longer be able to use the free testing service.

The German authorities believe that the country’s citizens and travelers had enough time to get vaccinated, so the taxpayers’ money was decided not to use this item. Such new rules, which mainly apply to the unvaccinated, are aimed at increasing the level of vaccination in the country.

The cost of antigen tests in Germany varies from 12 to 50 euros (370-1530 UAH), while for PCR tests – from 45 to 120 euros (1400-3700 UAH).

Despite the fact that the country has established new rules, it was noted that by the end of the year children under the age of 12 and pregnant women will still be able to use the free testing service – the deadline for vaccination is set for December 31.

The so-called “3G Rule” has been in force in Germany since the end of August, allowing vaccinated people who have fallen ill or been tested, including tourists, to bars, restaurants, pubs, nightclubs, theaters, museums, gyms, swimming pools and sporting events. , flights and hospitals.

Switzerland

As in Germany, the Swiss authorities announced last week that from October 11, the country no longer offers free tests for COVID-19 to those who have not been vaccinated or recovered from covid. Consequently, unvaccinated residents and travelers will now pay for the cost of anti-infestation tests on their own.

Based on a press release issued by the Swiss Federal Council, the decision was made because the number of people tested had risen significantly over the past couple of months, while vaccination rates remained low.

However, it was noted that although the country no longer offers free tests, certain exceptions will apply. Thus, the cost of testing individuals with coronavirus symptoms will still be covered by the state. In addition, the tests will remain free for those who cannot be vaccinated due to health problems, and minors under the age of 16.

Those who have received only one dose of the vaccine are eligible for free covid testing, but only until the end of November. It will be recalled that Switzerland has already made the COVID-19 passport mandatory for everyone, including tourists who want to be allowed to visit certain indoor spaces, such as restaurants, bars, theaters, museums, concerts and many other places.

The cost of a code test in Switzerland varies depending on the type of test and the place where it was performed. Rapid tests for antigens cost from 41 to 74 euros (1250-2260 UAH), while PCR tests are even more expensive – from 149 to 167 euros (4550-5100 UAH).

France

Following the example of other EU / Schengen countries, the French authorities confirmed last week that rapid tests for antigens and PCR would no longer be covered by health insurance from 15 October. This means that all residents, including tourists, who want to pass the so-called “comfort test”, which is mostly passed by those who have no symptoms, will undertake to pay for their desire to be tested.

However, some groups of people can have the procedure for free: those who have symptoms, who have been in contact with an infected person, and those who need to be tested for other medical purposes. In addition, this right applies to minors under the age of 18, subject to a referral from a doctor.

The price of an antigen test in France is about 25 euros (760 hryvnias), while a PCR test costs about 45 euros (1370 hryvnias).

Other countries that no longer offer coronavirus tests

Italy, Greece and Belgium are just some of the countries that have abolished free molecular tests for covid for those who have decided not to be vaccinated against coronavirus or have already contracted it. Only a limited number of people will be able to take the test for free: those who have a medical certificate, minors and some others.