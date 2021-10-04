HomeInternational organizationsEUEU: In countries with low vaccination rates, there will be a wave...
EU: In countries with low vaccination rates, there will be a wave of deaths over the next two months

Gleb Parfenenko
“Countries with low vaccination rates will face a significant increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths over the next two months … due to very high virus circulations,” warns an EU columnist, citing the release of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, the EU agency. in Sweden.

Even those who have been vaccinated are at risk of becoming infected and suffering “severe consequences,” the report said.

Only 61% of all EU citizens have been vaccinated, and in Eastern and Southern Europe this figure is lower.

