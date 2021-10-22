HomeInternational organizationsEUEU leaders say goodbye to Merkel
International organizationsEUGERMANY

EU leaders say goodbye to Merkel

Yevhenii Podolskyi

European leaders gave a standing ovation to German Chancellor Angela Merkel at her 107th summit in Brussels and her last after nearly 16 years in power, BTA reported.

“I hope you will not be angry with this ceremony of your last summit,” said Charles Michel, President of the European Council. “Meetings of 27 ‘without an Angel’ are like Rome without the Vatican or Paris without the Eiffel Tower,” he added. Charles Michel welcomed the “wisdom” of the German Chancellor, which Europeans will miss “especially in delicate times.” “You are a monument,” he said.

Earlier, heads of state and government showered praise on Merkel. Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schalenberg called her a “great European”, Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bethel called her a “compromise machine” and Belgian Prime Minister Alexandre de Croy said she “truly celebrated Europe” for over a decade.
Merkel is known as a skillful negotiator, able to reach agreement between all 27 countries and ensure that important decisions are made despite persistent differences.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said Merkel was a “great politician” who intervened “at critical moments and helped us find a solution”, referring to last year’s difficult negotiations on the EU’s long-term budget and post-pandemic recovery fund.

Despite the praise, Merkel has sometimes been heavily criticized by other leaders. Hungary and Poland sharply criticized her relatively liberal stance during the huge influx of refugees in 2015. Its name is also closely related to the unpopular austerity policies during the debt crises in Greece and Italy.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationpandemicTalibanJoe Bidenweatherearthquakevaccine

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International