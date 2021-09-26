HomeGERMANYThe future after Merkel: parliamentary elections are held in Germany
The future after Merkel: parliamentary elections are held in Germany

Чинний канцлер Ангела Меркель не бере участі в виборах в бундестаг вперше за останні 16 років

Yevhenii Podolskyi

In Germany, elections to the Bundestag are held on Sunday. The Germans will have to determine the future of the country without Merkel.

Polling stations opened at 08:00 local time (09:00 Turkish time) and will close at 18:00 (19:00).

60.4 million people have the right to vote, including 31.2 million women and 29.2 million men.

For the first time, 2.8 million Germans will exercise the right to vote.

6,211 candidates – representatives of 47 parties – compete for 709 seats in the federal assembly.

Acting Chancellor Angela Merkel does not run for the Bundestag for the first time in 16 years. A candidate from the CDU / CSU (an alliance of two conservative parties in Germany: the Christian Democratic Union and the Christian Social Union), 60-year-old Armin Laschet, who is also the head of the ruling CDU, is running for the post of Federal Chancellor; SPD (Social Democratic Party of Germany) candidate, finance minister 63-year-old Olaf Scholz; and Soyuz 90 / Green party candidate 40-year-old Annalena Berbock.

According to the polls, the main struggle will unfold between the CDU / CSU and the Social Democrats.

In the 2017 elections, the CDU / CSU won 32.9 percent of the vote, SPD – 20.5 percent, Alternative for Germany (AfD) – 12.6 percent, Free Democratic Party of Germany (FDP) – 10.7 percent, the Left Party – 9.2 percent, the Greens – 8.9 percent.

