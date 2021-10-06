HomeInternational organizationsEUEU Energy Commissioner: 'Europe has enough gas to meet winter'
International organizationsEU

EU Energy Commissioner: ‘Europe has enough gas to meet winter’

Gleb Parfenenko
EU Energy Commissioner: 'Europe has enough gas to meet winter'

Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson has assured that there is enough gas in storage in the EU to meet the winter, and speculation on this topic is not appropriate. He called on the European Union to respond swiftly to support vulnerable households and small businesses.

The European Commission has proposed reforming the gas market by the end of the year. MEPs called on the competent authorities to investigate speculation in the gas market, which led to an unprecedented rise in prices. There were also those who advocated the general purchase of gas for all EU countries, and then the distribution of its consumption within the EU. But this approach did not find widespread support from the states of Old Europe.

DIP P.S. Interestingly, when European experts say that “gas reserves in Europe are at a historically low level”, and the EU Commissioner for Energy claims that “there is enough gas in storage to meet the winter”, then, perhaps, someone is cunning … In short, prepare firewood for the winter … just in case …

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationTalibanweatherpandemicJoe Bidenvaccineearthquake

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International