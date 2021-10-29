HomeCOVID Travel NewsEU advises Ukraine to lift travel bans for some countries
COVID Travel NewsInternational organizationsEU

EU advises Ukraine to lift travel bans for some countries

Yevhenii Podolskyi

The Council of the European Union recommended that member states lift the travel ban for residents of Argentina, Colombia, Namibia and Peru as soon as possible.

The recommendation was published on Friday, October 29, following a revision of the list of epidemiologically safe third EU countries, to which all four countries were added.

“Following a review under the recommendation to gradually remove temporary restrictions on non-essential travel to the EU, the Council has updated the list of countries, special administrative regions and other entities and territorial bodies for which travel restrictions should be lifted,” the Council said in a press release, announcing about new additions to the list.

“In particular, Argentina, Colombia, Namibia and Peru were added to the list,” reads further.

World Health Organization data show that all four countries have reported low numbers of COVID-19 cases in recent days.

For example, in Namibia, home to 2.541 million people, only nine new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. While in Peru, with a population of 32.97 million, 793 new cases were reported.

As for Argentina and Colombia, whose populations are larger – 45.38 million and 50.88 million, respectively – 1415 and 1428 cases have been registered here in the last 24 hours.

Member states are now strongly encouraged to lift restrictions on entry to the following countries, according to a statement from the EU Council:

Argentina (new)
Australia
Bahrain
Canada
Chile
Colombia (new)
Jordan
Kuwait
Namibia (new)
New Zealand
Peru (new)
Qatar
Rwanda
Saudi Arabia
Singapore
South Korea
Ukraine
United Arab Emirates
Uruguay
China, subject to confirmation of reciprocity

The travel ban should also be lifted for the special administrative regions of China, Hong Kong and Macau, as well as for Taiwan, the council said.

However, since the list is not legally binding, and member states are free to remove entry restrictions at external borders for residents of countries not listed above, or impose restrictions on entry from listed countries.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationpandemicTalibanJoe Bidenweatherearthquakevaccine

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International