Emergency landing of a Polish plane in Ethiopia. MFA: all Polish citizens are safe

The Foreign Ministry reports that all Polish citizens on board the plane flying from Mombasa to Warsaw, which landed in an emergency this morning at Addis Ababa airport, are safe. Nothing threatens their health and life.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the ambassador and consul of the Republic of Poland are on site and provide them with all assistance, and the consul is in contact with the local authorities and travel organizers. The consul undertook, in particular, to intervene with regard to the possibility of the Poles leaving the airport to rest in comfortable conditions.

Currently, everyone is going to the hotel.

The spare plane is due to take off for Warsaw late in the evening.

Incorrect readings

A B-737 800 with 167 passengers was supposed to land in Ethiopia in accordance with the procedure due to incorrect readings of one of the engines during the flight, according to Enter Air. The line indicates that the exact causes of the problem are currently being investigated, but communication with Addis Ababa is very difficult.

– Since we do not yet know what is the reason and whether the plane is in working order, we are sending a second plane from Poland to collect passengers, – emphasized Enter Air.

The airline also said that a separate incident occurred at Mombasa airport before the car departed, the cause of which was the appearance of smoke in the trunk. The smoke most likely came from one of the luggage, says Enter Air.

Enter Air is the largest private airline operating in Poland. In 2019, the line carried 2.5 million passengers in Poland. The group operates flights for Polish and foreign travel agencies flying to more than 30 countries of the world. The company’s fleet consists of 22 Boeing 737-800 and two Boeing 737 MAX 8. The airline has six permanent operating bases in Warsaw, Katowice, Poznan, Wroclaw, Paris and Zurich, as well as several seasonal bases, incl. in London, Madrid, Prague and Tel Aviv.