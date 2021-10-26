Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla will visit Egypt and Jordan

Prince of Wales Charles and his wife Camilla Parker Bowles, Duchess of Cornwall, will visit Egypt November 18-19, the British Embassy in Egypt said in a statement Monday.

“Their Royal Highness’s visit to Egypt will highlight the country’s close relationship with the UK and provide an opportunity to demonstrate Egypt’s growing commitment to protecting the environment,” the statement said.

The embassy added that the Prince of Wales’ visit will take place immediately after the UK hosted COP26 and nominated Egypt to chair COP27 in 2022.

“The Prince has a deep and long-standing interest in these issues and he will take the opportunity to discuss how we can best work together to combat climate change,” the embassy said, noting that “the visit will also highlight the importance of preserving cultural heritage and religious tolerance in Egyptian society. ”

President Sisi and Egyptian First Lady Entissar Amer will officially welcome the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall at Al-Ittihadiya Palace.

Their Royal Highnesses will then meet with the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Sheikh Ahmed El-Tayeb “to discuss and dialogue on religious harmony and the role of faith in preserving the environment,” the embassy said in a statement.

“This will serve to further strengthen religious ties between Britain and Egypt,” the embassy added.

In addition, on a two-day visit, his “Royal Highness will meet with artisans and conservationists, celebrating traditional crafts and UK support for cultural heritage conservation and artisan craftsmanship.”

Supporting his Sustainable Markets Initiative, which brings together young entrepreneurs with large private sector companies, the Prince of Wales will discuss opportunities to develop green, innovative businesses in Egypt.

“The Duchess will focus on supporting women’s empowerment by learning more about the stories of women leaders in Egypt and their efforts to promote conservation. She will also learn more about how women heads of households come up with innovative ways to support themselves and their families. “, – continued at the embassy.

“Their Royal Highnesses will be joining together in a reception to celebrate the ties between the two countries, which will take place on the magnificent Giza plateau overlooking the pyramids. On the last day of the tour, Their Royal Highnesses will visit the ancient city of Alexandria,” the embassy added.

“This program will allow Their Royal Highnesses to celebrate the ancient culture and spiritual significance of Egypt, as well as a glimpse into modern Egypt, striving for a greener future,” the embassy said.

The royals’ visit to Egypt is the first in 15 years since they previously visited Egypt in March 2006. They visited the Al-Azhar Mosque in Old Cairo, Al-Azhar Park, the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir, the Commonwealth Cemetery in El Alamein, the Oracle Temple in the Siwa Oasis and the Brook Animal Hospital in Cairo.

Before the visit to Egypt, the kings will visit Jordan for a three-day visit, during which they will meet with King Abdullah II and Queen Rania at the Al-Husseinia Palace.

“The Prince of Wales will focus on environmental issues, interfaith dialogue, heritage preservation and job creation and opportunities for youth. The Duchess will continue her commitment to supporting women and girls’ education,” the British Embassy in Egypt said.

“The Duchess will see the work Her Majesty Queen Rania of Jordan is doing to protect vulnerable children and mothers and educate parents about child protection and protection. Her Royal Highness will also attend educational programs for teens and young women no longer attending formal schools and will host participation in the Women of the World (WOW) event, which promotes the empowerment of women from all walks of life, “added the embassy.

“The Prince and Duchess will then attend a Centenary Celebration to highlight the depth and breadth of this 100-year relationship and look forward to the next century of relationship, working together for our common good,” the embassy continued.