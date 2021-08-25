Egypt’s population increased by a quarter of a million in fifty days

Clocks on the building of the Egyptian Statistical Office, which count the increase in population, showed that they reached 102,250,450 people, according to the website “Cairo 24”.

That’s an increase of a quarter of a million in the fifty days since Egypt’s population reached 102 million on July 5 this year.

Over the past fifty days, the population has increased by an average of 5,000 people per day, which is 208 per hour or one person every 18 seconds.

In the first place Cairo, home to 10.1 million people. In second place is Giza with 9.3 million.

Cairo and Giza, along with several other villages and suburbs are the so-called Greater Cairo is one of the largest cities in the world.