Egypt will introduce a vaccine passport next week

Gleb Parfenenko
The Ministry of Health and Population announced on Tuesday that next week, in cooperation with the Ministry of Communications, it will launch a health passport to identify people who evade vaccination.

A ministry statement said the e-health passport would be used at airports to determine a person’s position on the COVID-19 vaccine.

It explained that the health passport would use three colors: red to indicate that the person had not been vaccinated, yellow to indicate that he had received one dose, and green to indicate that he had received two doses.

Another way to confirm this would be insurance certificates for those who have received the vaccine, she added.

These certificates cannot be forged due to the presence of a serial number with a QR code with the date of vaccination and the name of the vaccine, the ministry added.

Egypt’s Ministry of Health and Population on Monday reported 771 new cases of coronavirus, 33 deaths and 700 recoveries.

A total of 307,569 cases, 17,469 deaths and 259,647 recoveries were detected in Egypt.

The Ministry of Health reiterated the warning against the fourth wave of coronavirus in Egypt, emphasizing that everyone should take precautions.

The ministry said the ministry’s website registered 10 million people who wanted the vaccine, 7.5 million of whom had received at least one dose.

Egypt has provided many vaccines either through VACSERA factories or imported vaccines.

In addition to the Vaccination Centers for Travelers, there are 512 vaccination centers for citizens, he added, as well as thousands of mobile medical teams and convoys that visit citizens in various crowded places.

