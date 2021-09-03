Amazon opens its first logistics center in Egypt

HomeEGYPTAmazon opens its first logistics center in Egypt
EGYPT

Yevhenii Podolskyi
The well-known multinational company Amazon is preparing for the official opening in Egypt this year, as it opened on Tuesday, August 31, the largest logistics center in Africa.

The inauguration was attended by Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli, Communications Minister Amr Talaat and Minister of Trade and Industry Nevin Gomori.

According to Ronaldo Mashhur, Amazon’s vice president for the Middle East and North Africa, the logistics center, located in the 10th district of Ramadan in Sharqia province, is designed to provide more efficient shopping and delivery to meet the needs of online shoppers.

To help local businesses increase their sales, Amazon offers a number of tools, such as the ability to create campaigns to draw attention to their products, and to conduct promotions in the form of coupons at any time of the year.

Amazon has been operating in Egypt since 2017 through Souq.com.

The company operates a large local logistics and operations network throughout Egypt, including its main order center, supported by 15 delivery stations across the country. Amazon has also opened corporate and customer service offices, and the total number of local staff exceeds 3,000 people in the field of corporate service, customer service and operations in Egypt.

