HomeEGYPTA 5,000-year-old brewery was discovered in Egypt. She could produce thousands of...
EGYPTScience

A 5,000-year-old brewery was discovered in Egypt. She could produce thousands of liters of beer

Yevhenii Podolskyi
epa09012933 An undated handout photo made available by the Egyptian Department of Antiquities on 14 February 2021 shows the remains of a brewery uncovered in the ancient city of Abydos at Sohag Governorate in Egypt. Dr. Mustafa Waziri, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said on 13 February 2021 that the beer factory is likely to date back to the era of King Narmer, around 3,100 BC. Archaeologists unearthed eight units for the production of beer at the site, each containing about 40 pottery basins arranged in two rows used to heat a mixture of grains and water. EPA/EGYPTIAN DEPARTMENT OF ANTIQUITIES / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES Dostawca: PAP/EPA.

The Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities said it is possibly the oldest high-capacity brewery in the world. His remains were discovered by Egyptian and American archaeologists in Abydos, more than 450 km south of Cairo.

22 thousand liters of beer

Abydos, one of the most important Egyptian archaeological sites, is the ruins of a city that played a very important state and religious role in Ancient Egypt. Many temples and a huge necropolis with tombs of the first pharaohs of the early dynasty period were discovered here. Among other things, Narmer, also called Menes, the founder of the first dynasty, ruled from 3150 to 3125 BC and was considered the ruler who united Upper and Lower Egypt. The discovered brewery probably dates back to his time, as Egyptologist Mostafa Vaziri, secretary general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities of Egypt, told the media on February 14, 2021.

The scientist accurately described the find: the brewery with a production capacity of 22.4 thousand liters was divided into eight parts, 20 meters long and 2.5 meters wide. Each contained about 40 earthenware vessels used to heat a mixture of grains and water to make beer.

A 5,000-year-old brewery was discovered in Egypt. She could produce thousands of liters of beer

The Ministry of Antiquities said that British archaeologists were the first to mention the existence of the brewery in the early 20th century, but were unable to locate it. Dr. Matthew Adams, one of the researchers who made the discovery, said that beer was probably used in the funeral rituals of the first kings of Egypt.

“Go in peace to Abydos!”

In the Egyptian religion, Abydos was the place where Isis buried the remains of Osiris. Therefore, the rulers very much desired a funeral in a holy place. As a place of worship, Abydos appears in the work of Boleslav Prus “Pharaoh” (published in 1897). It is there that the body of the fictional Ramses XII “pilgrims” says goodbye to the crowd, obeying the ritual formula “Go in peace to Abydos!”, Where “Abydos” means “Land of the dead.” The city is also visited by the son and heir of the deceased pharaoh – the fictional Ramses XIII, the main character of the novel. Prus writes:

“Fifteen miles upstream of the suite, the wild Arabian cliffs almost touch the Nile; while the Libyan mountains have moved so far from it that their valley is perhaps the widest in Egypt. At this point, next to each other, stood two venerable cities.: Tinis and Abydos, where Menes was born, the first pharaoh of Egypt, a hundred thousand years ago, the sacred body of the god Osiris, treacherously killed by his brother Typhon, was placed in the tomb.

A 5,000-year-old brewery was discovered in Egypt. She could produce thousands of liters of beer

Prus makes no mention of the great alcoholic beverage factory in Abydos, but equips his hero with a love for culinary simplicity, which is also characteristic of himself, in which the product of an ancient brewery was welcomed. Immediately after ascending the throne, Ramses XIII, looking at the luxuriously laid table of the ruler of Egypt, “demanded beer and soldier’s bread with garlic.” Earlier, when he was a prince, Thutmose criticized his reluctance to gourmet dishes: “he could not only drink, but even bathe in the best wine, while he prefers a meager soldier’s beer and dry pie grated with garlic. Where do these peasant tastes come from? I understand”.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationTalibanweatherJoe BidenpandemicvaccineKabul

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International