Ukraine has offered the United States to create a free trade zone

Ukraine offered the United States to create a free trade zone between the countries.

According to Ukrayinska Pravda, this was stated by the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba in the Freedom of Speech program.

“We have another initiative that we have proposed to the Americans – a free trade area between Ukraine and the United States, because we want to strengthen our economy. And we all understand that if we want to fight, we need a strong economy that allows us to create reserves and then spend them on defense, “said the Foreign Minister.

Kuleba added that Ukraine constantly raises the issue of visa-free travel with American partners, as well as with Canada and Britain.