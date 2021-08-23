The Czech Republic is introducing double testing and quarantine rules for unvaccinated travelers

The Czech authorities have announced that travelers from the United States, Israel, Lebanon, Kosovo, Northern Macedonia and Montenegro who have not been vaccinated or cured of COVID-19 will be severely restricted as they have been relocated. red category.

This decision to move countries from green to dark red was made according to the latest data provided by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), and will take effect today, August 23. This was reported by SchengenVisaInfo.com.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Health, as of today, unvaccinated and untreated travelers arriving from one of the third countries mentioned above must be tested for COVID-19 before entering if they used public transport, to get to the Czech Republic.

In addition, everyone must fill in the arrival form, isolate themselves when entering the territory of the Czech Republic and pass the second test after the fifth day of isolation.

However, it was noted that the rules of testing and self-isolation would not apply to those who had been vaccinated against COVID-19 or had been cured of the disease in the past six months.

“The conditions of testing and self-isolation after return do not apply to persons who have at least 14 days after full vaccination, or those who have relapsed COVID-19. All they need to do is fill in the arrival form, ”the ministry said.

In addition, the same ministry said that unvaccinated and untreated travelers coming from Bulgaria, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Spain (except the Balearic Islands) and Switzerland would have to follow the same rules as those coming from the dark. listed in the red list, as countries will be transferred to the red category.

With the exception of those countries that will be added to the red category, the list already includes Andorra, Belgium, Denmark, Iceland, Ireland, Lithuania, Estonia, France, Greece, San Marino, Sweden and Portugal.

In addition, the changes affected the orange category. As of today, the list will include Croatia, Latvia, Malta, the Netherlands and Germany. This means that travelers arriving from one of these countries will be required to complete an arrival form as well as take a COVID-19 test before entering or no later than five days after arrival.

“When returning from green and orange countries, you must fill out the arrival form. Before entering the territory of the Czech Republic or no later than five days after entry, it is necessary to pass an antigen or PCR test,” the ministry said.