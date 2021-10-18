Cyprus Tightens Measures Against COVID From Today

HomeCOVID Travel NewsCyprus Tightens Measures Against COVID From Today
People who have been vaccinated with only one dose of the two-component coronavirus vaccine will be equated in the Republic of Cyprus to the unvaccinated part of the population.

This regulation, which was announced on October 5 by the Ministry of Health of the island state, comes into force today, BGNES reports.

Starting October 18, the SafePass, which provides access to all public spaces including supermarkets, department stores, offices, restaurants, clubs, theaters, museums, art galleries and sports facilities, will only be available to those fully vaccinated. Certainly.

The tightening is due to the registration of more than 11,000 people on the island, who limited themselves to the first dose of the vaccine and did not receive the vaccination course.

It took about two weeks between the announcement of the change in the terms of SafePass issuance and the entry into force of the new rules.

Project assistance
