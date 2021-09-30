After 9 months of closure, Cuba is opening beaches

The beaches and pools in the Cuban capital Havana, as well as the famous Malecon promenade, have reopened after being closed for nine months due to a pandemic.

An official statement in the state media, quoted by Havana Governor Reynaldo Garcia Zapata, said that the beaches and swimming pools would be half open and that all measures should be taken to prevent the spread of the virus.

“In swimming pools and beaches, wearing a mask is mandatory, except for swimming,” – said in a statement. Classes in public places are also allowed again.

Last week, restaurants, bars and other public places reopened in eight of Cuba’s 15 provinces with limited capacity – a relief for Cubans after nine months of closure.

Officials said Cuba’s borders would open to foreign tourists on November 15, and schools would gradually open in October and November.

More than 70 percent of the population has already been vaccinated in Havana. To date, more than 870,000 COVDI-19 cases and almost 7,400 deaths have been reported in Cuba.