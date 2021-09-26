HomeCROATIATragedy in Croatia. Father killed three children and then tried to commit...
CROATIA

Tragedy in Croatia. Father killed three children and then tried to commit suicide

Yevhenii Podolskyi

On Friday evening, Croatian police found three dead children in an apartment in Zagreb, killed by their father, who later attempted suicide, HRT TV reported. The children killed were seven-year-old twins, a boy and a girl, and a four-year-old boy.

The police entered the apartment at about 2 am. The children’s father, a 56-year-old Austrian citizen, permanently residing in Croatia, tried to commit suicide. He was unconscious, he was taken to the hospital, nothing threatens his life, reports HRT.

The Croatian prosecutor’s office said it was investigating the case and the father was suspected of killing the children.

According to the Austrian daily newspaper Courier, one of the Austrian’s friends read a post he published on social networks, which indicated the man’s suicidal intentions, and went to the police. The father of the deceased children complained of financial and mental problems.

The parents of the children are divorced, their mother resides in Dubrovnik, and the children were supposed to spend this weekend with their father, according to Croatian media.

“There have been no reports of domestic violence in this family,” said Croatian Deputy Minister of Labor, Family and Welfare, Margareta Majeric.

According to HRT, doctors at the hospital the man was taken to suspect that he was under the influence of psychoactive substances, but this has not yet been confirmed.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationTalibanweatherJoe BidenvaccinepandemicKabul

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International