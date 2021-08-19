Which European countries have the strictest entry restrictions for third-country nationals

Despite a successful vaccination campaign in Norway, in which 86.3% of the population was vaccinated with at least the first dose of COVID-19 and 48.6% were fully vaccinated, the Norwegian authorities still refuse to lift travel restrictions and bans, making it a country. Schengen area with the strictest entry restrictions.

Currently, the only travelers from third countries who can enter Norway are tourists from Albania, Australia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Canada, Moldova, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and Taiwan, whose attitude to the Norwegian citizen is as follows:

adult children and stepsons

parents and foster parents of adult children / stepsons

grandparents and stepfather

grandchildren and great-grandchildren

boyfriends and girlfriends – the relationship must have lasted at least nine months, and the parties had to physically meet each other earlier

When traveling to Norway in accordance with one of the above methods, the traveler must apply for prior permission to enter. Travelers from these lists are also subject to entry restrictions in the form of a ten-day quarantine and testing upon arrival.

Other categories of travelers arriving in Norway from any third country may enter if their purpose of entry is considered absolutely necessary.

Another EU country with strict entry measures is Poland. Only travelers from the following countries, who reach Poland by air, can enter the country for tourist purposes:

Australia

Canada

Georgia

Israel

Japan

New Zealand

Republic of Korea

Thailand

Tunisia

United States

While unvaccinated people will be subject to a ten-day quarantine, those who have been vaccinated are exempt from this requirement.

“Quarantine obligations do not apply when crossing the border of the Republic of Poland on persons vaccinated against COVID-19 with a vaccine approved in the European Union, and at least 14 days have passed since the last dose of the vaccine. The vaccination certificate will be presented to the border guard (when crossing the border),” explains the Polish Border Guard.

The quarantine period may be terminated early if the traveler’s COVID-19 test on the eighth day of isolation is negative.

Other EU countries, as well as Sweden, the Netherlands and Belgium, also maintain strict entry restrictions for tourists from third countries. Only travelers who are fully vaccinated with one of the vaccines approved by the health authorities of each country can enter from non-EU / EEA countries.

On the other hand, countries such as France and Germany allow vaccinated travelers from more third countries to enter for tourist purposes.