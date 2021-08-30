The end of summer 2021: which EU countries are safe and which are very risky to travel to

The coronavirus situation in the European Union and the Schengen area may not be as bad as last winter. However, travel to most of these countries remains risky, and only travel to five EU countries is considered safe.

By updating the maps published in support of the Council Recommendation on a coordinated approach to the restriction of free movement within the quarter under COVID-19, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control has shown that the only countries that remain green on the maps are Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary. and Romania (except Bucharest).

Countries with less than 50 cases and less than four percent positive test results in the previous 14 days or less than 74 percent and less than one percent positive test results over the same period are marked in green on the maps.

Travel to these countries is safe, and travelers arriving in other EU countries out of these five should not be subject to any restrictions on entry upon arrival.

On the other hand, countries in the orange category are those in which the 14-day reporting rate is less than 50 and the positive test results are four percent or more, and the two-week reporting countries. is 50 or higher, or less than 75, when the positivity of the test is one percent or more.

According to the updated maps from August 26, the following countries and territories are highlighted in orange:

Austria

Croatia

Estonia

Finland, except for the Uusimaa district, which is all red

half of Belgium

half of Germany

half of Italy

Malta

Most of the Netherlands

Norway, except for the Westland region, which is all red

Slovenia

Some parts of Denmark

On the other hand, red indicates countries in which the level of reporting of cases ranges from 75 to 200 with a level of positive test results of 4 percent or more, as well as countries with a level of reporting of cases greater than 200 but less than 500. Those in of which more than 500 belong to the category of dark red.

Member States are encouraged to impose travel restrictions as pre-departure and quarantine requirements for persons traveling from areas marked in red and, in particular, dark red.

Currently, according to ECDC, it is risky to travel to the following countries, which are completely painted red: Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, Liechtenstein and Bulgaria.

While partially painted red: France, Italy, Greece, Ireland, Denmark, Belgium, the Netherlands. Countries with one red region are Norway and Finland.

The most dangerous regions for travelers today are the regions painted in dark red, namely: